Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha's uncle, charged with terroristic threatening after incident in Salt Lake

According to that report, Gerard Kalani Puana, 61, was arrested at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, after police were called to a parking lot on Ala Napunani Street in Salt Lake.
The victim, a 37-year-old man, wrote in his statement, "...male that threatened me three days ago threatened me again, said he had a .38 in his trunk. The other day he had a huge knife and brandished a gun. Threatened to kill me."
The victim went on to say in his statement, "Everyone heard him say that he wanted to shoot me."
And that, "...he kept saying he has automatic weapons in his trunk, he kept saying he had a gun. He said it multiple times to where everyone could hear. Agressively [sic] and threw his soda at me and soda on me."
The report didn't state what led up to the incident.
Puana was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening -- a misdemeanor. He was released after posting $100 bail, and is scheduled to be in court on Mar. 15.
KITV4 asked a police spokesperson why it wasn't instead classified as first-degree terroristic threatening -- a felony -- since Puana allegedly threatened the victim on more than one occasion. We have not yet received a response.
