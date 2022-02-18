 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha's uncle, charged with terroristic threatening after incident in Salt Lake

  • Updated
  • 0
Gerard Puana

File Photo

 KITV4

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerard Puana, the man at the center of the Louis and Katherine Kealoha corruption case, was arrested and charged this week with terroristic threatening.

Police responded after they were told that a man who brandished a knife and gun previously was back again.

KITV4 asked for and finally received on Friday the redacted police report, which details what happened.

According to that report, Gerard Kalani Puana, 61, was arrested at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, after police were called to a parking lot on Ala Napunani Street in Salt Lake.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, wrote in his statement, "...male that threatened me three days ago threatened me again, said he had a .38 in his trunk. The other day he had a huge knife and brandished a gun. Threatened to kill me."

The victim went on to say in his statement, "Everyone heard him say that he wanted to shoot me."

And that, "...he kept saying he has automatic weapons in his trunk, he kept saying he had a gun. He said it multiple times to where everyone could hear. Agressively [sic] and threw his soda at me and soda on me."

The report didn't state what led up to the incident.

Puana was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening -- a misdemeanor. He was released after posting $100 bail, and is scheduled to be in court on Mar. 15.

KITV4 asked a police spokesperson why it wasn't instead classified as first-degree terroristic threatening -- a felony -- since Puana allegedly threatened the victim on more than one occasion. We have not yet received a response.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK