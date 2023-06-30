Gambling remains an issue on Oahu despite now being a felony-level crime

MOKULEIA, Hawaii (KITV4) – In the popular North Shore town of Mokuleia, there is a suspected game room along Farrington Highway. Some residents said the building is hardly noticeable. The dark green exterior is hidden by a wooden fence and California grass around it.
“I thought it was a junkyard, honestly. It looks abandoned, but who knows how crowded it is on the inside,” said a man jogging past the property.
Despite the crackdown on illegal gambling and making the crime a felony, the criminal activity continues in Hawaii.
"People can get really upset when they lose money or in a game and that could lead to violence. If it is in our area, I really hope the cops can break it down," said Samuel Duz.
Duz said the gas station where he works is aware its neighbors may be illegal gamblers. He added his co-workers are always on high alert for counterfeit money.
North Shore neighborhood board members said they want to destroy the notion that gambling is not a violent crime and see more of a push from the community to shut down game rooms.
“People who are involved in unsavory things like illegal gambling will bring crime, whether it’s people robbing those places, or those people will try to feed their gambling’s addictions. It’s not a surprise the two are happening on the same location,” said North Shore board member Mike Biechler.
Biechler believes there are three to five illegal game rooms currently operating on Oahu's North Shore.
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) retrieves around 500 gambling machines annually on the island. Owning a gambling machine is not illegal, but how they are used is. HPD said there are no legal grounds to keep them from being shipped in until they are used illegally.