Friends mourn Maui landscaper who was killed

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY FOR EAST
FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
.Historic south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will produce dangerous waves along south facing shores through
Sunday. A combination of large surf and regular predicted water
levels could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain
dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide. The combined
elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical
Storm Darby will produce advisory level surf for east facing
shores of the Big Island through tonight as the system weakens
and passes south of the islands.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 14 to 18 feet, then rising to 18 to 24 feet tonight
through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves and harbor surges at
times in harbor entrances through Sunday. Mariners using south
facing harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving
the port and when mooring or launching vessels.
MAUI (KITV)-51-year-old Mike Pharisien is behind bars, waiting trial for the death of Steven Holm on Maui. While he's being held on a million dollars bail, friends are mourning the loss of the man who died. KITV spoke to a woman who explained how special Holm was to her, and others.
"He's just really enthusiastic for life. He's one of those people who likes people to know he's here. We should all learn a bit from him on that," said Sarah Haynes as she described Holm.
She says she already misses Holm. It's only been a few days since he was discovered dead at a home in Haiku. Police say injuries to his body and the crime scene indicate foul play.
"I was shocked when I heard what happened because I can't imagine any scenario where someone would be upset with him. He's just jovial, silly, funny, and cheerful," said Haynes.
Cheerful is one thing, but Haynes says the 54-year-old landscaper left quite an impression during his visits for work. "He would show up every week and ask how's it is going. We're going to do the lawn today!!! Just an infectious lovely person," said Haynes.
He was enthusiastic but not irresponsible "He was always on time and super chill. He just had his life together," said Haynes
His dependability may have something to do with his body being found. "He didn't show up for work and they got worried. A friend of his then went over to his house," said Haynes.
She says Holm was very loving toward people. "He brought all this fruit to us from other properties where he works," said Haynes.
He was also loving toward animals. "He befriended a community feral cat and was all excited that it was now letting him touch it.," said Haynes.
But it was his family life where his joy really came out. "His daughter just visited. He had felt super about where their relationship was and where it was headed," said Haynes.
Maui police say he had already passed on when they found his body 9 AM Tuesday. Two days later, they arrested a suspect. "It's just really sad he would die at such a beautiful time in his life," said Haynes.
Friends of Holm created a Gofundme account to help pay for his funeral.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.