Friends mourn Maui landscaper found dead inside Haiku home

  • Updated
  • 0
Steven Holm

HAIKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mike Pharisien, 51, is behind bars awaiting trial for the death of Steven Holm on Maui. While he's being held on $1-million bail, friends are mourning the loss of the man who died.

KITV4 spoke to a woman who explained how special Holm was to her and others.

"He's just really enthusiastic for life. He's one of those people who likes people to know he's here. We should all learn a bit from him on that," said Sarah Haynes as she described Holm.

Maui man identified after being found dead; police arrest 51-year-old man for murder

She says she already misses Holm. It's only been a few days since he was discovered dead at a home in Haiku. Police say injuries to his body and the crime scene indicate foul play.

"I was shocked when I heard what happened because I can't imagine any scenario where someone would be upset with him. He's just jovial, silly, funny, and cheerful," said Haynes.

Cheerful is one thing, but Haynes says the 54-year-old landscaper left quite an impression during his visits for work.

"He would show up every week and ask how's it is going. We're going to do the lawn today!!! Just an infectious lovely person," said Haynes.

He was enthusiastic but not irresponsible.

"He was always on time and super chill. He just had his life together," said Haynes

His dependability may have something to do with his body being found.

"He didn't show up for work and they got worried. A friend of his then went over to his house," said Haynes.

She says Holm was very loving toward people.

"He brought all this fruit to us from other properties where he works," said Haynes.

He was also loving toward animals.

"He befriended a community feral cat and was all excited that it was now letting him touch it.," said Haynes.

But it was his family life where his joy really came out.

"His daughter just visited. He had felt super about where their relationship was and where it was headed," said Haynes.

Maui police say he had already passed on when they found his body 9 a.m. Tuesday. Two days later, they arrested a suspect.

"It's just really sad he would die at such a beautiful time in his life," said Haynes.

Maui police investigating murder after man's body found in Haiku home

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

