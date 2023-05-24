Fourth suspect arrested in connection with teen's shooting death in Makaha

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Makaha over the weekend.
According to the Honolulu Police arrest logs, 20-year-old Waylen Armstrong-Ke’a was arrested Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two weapons charges. Specific details of Armstrong-Ke’a’s connection to the shooting were not released.
The shooting happened at Makaha Beach Park early Sunday morning. HPD arrived to the scene at around 1 a.m. and found the victim, 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr., dead at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. KITV4 sources say Agoo also had a gun in his hand when officers found his body.
Police told KITV4 the suspect left the scene with another man in a white vehicle. Then a short time later the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a car fire near the end of Waianae Valley road.
The suspected shooter, so far only identified as a 16-year-old boy, was found and arrested in Liliha on Sunday night. He was charged with second-degree murder and weapons charges on Tuesday. HPD says it is asking Family Court to be able to charge the boy as an adult.
On Tuesday, investigators arrested two teen girls in connection to this incident. Those teens, 18-year-old Ashla Salas and a 16-year-old girl, are facing complaints of first-degree hindering prosecution. According to investigators, the 16-year-old girl drove the suspected shooter to and from the scene.
Salas was still in custody as of noon on Tuesday. The 16-year-old girl was released just before 10 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
