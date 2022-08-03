Four men arrested in alleged jewelry scam on Kauai

Kauai police had received several reports earlier in the week of individuals approaching people in public places and at residences, trying to sell rare or antique jewelry.
The suspects were allegedly telling victims that they were visitors, and needed to sell the jewelry because they were in need of money for reasons such as they lost their wallet or their IDs were stolen. Victims later discovered the pieces they purchased were fake, and reported the fraudulent activity to police.
A tip from a witness identified the license plate of a vehicle allegedly involved in one of the reported scams. Police later located the vehicle at a Kapa‘a hotel, and further investigations led officers to detain four men associated with the vehicle.
The men were later released pending further investigation (RPI).
Police are advising the public to stay vigilant of potential scams, including anyone approaching in public attempting to sell jewelry or other goods.
“In addition to these four men, preliminary investigations reveal that there may be more individuals on Kauai that are committing these crimes,” said Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce of the Investigative Services Bureau. “We are asking the public to stay alert and to please report any similar experiences you or someone you know may have encountered. If possible, try to take note of individual characteristics of the person, along with their behavior patterns and vehicles, as it may assist law enforcement in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting suspects.”
