 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four current, former Louisville police officers federally charged in Breonna Taylor's death

  • 0
Four current, former Louisville police officers federally charged in Breonna Taylor's death

A photo of Breonna Taylor provided by Attorney Ben Crump. Four current and former Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home were arrested on August 4 and charged with civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction offenses, Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference.

 Courtesy Ben Crump

Four current and former Louisville police officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home -- including detectives who worked on the search warrant and the ex-officer accused of firing blindly into her home -- have been charged with civil rights violations and other counts, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

The charges mark the first federal counts leveled against any of the officers involved in the botched raid. In addition to civil rights offenses, federal authorities charged the four with unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction, Garland said.

CNN's Amir Vera and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK