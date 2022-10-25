Founders of Hawaii-based semi-sub company accused of $28-million securities fraud scam

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A married couple has been charged with securities fraud after the US Department of Justice said they duped hundreds of investors out of more than $28 million in a decade-long semi-submersible vessel scheme.
Curtiss E. Jackson, 69, of Honolulu, and Jamey Denise Jackson, 59, currently of Lake Worth, Florida, and formerly of Honolulu, are accused of fraudulently obtaining money by lying to investors about their company’s business and operations, including its revenue and expenses, according to court documents.
The investors purchased securities in the Jackson’s Hawaii-based company Semisub Inc.
According to the unsealed indictment, Curtiss and Denise – who served as CEO and President of the company respectively – raised over $28 million from more than 400 investors over more than 10 years. During that time, the DOJ says the Jackson’s falsely told investors that their prototype vessel, called “Semisub One,”’ was “weeks” or “months” away from beginning operations.
The couple is also accused of lying to investors about being in business with or having developed relationships with government agencies and a well-known private equity firm to build and sell a fleet of additional vessels for $32 million each, according to investigators.
The DOJ says the Jackson’s used the money they raised to buy luxury homes in California and Hawaii, as well as luxury cars, vacations, marijuana, and other personal bills and expenses.
Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson are each charged with securities fraud, conspiracy, mail fraud, and wire fraud. Curtiss made his initial court appearance on Monday in the US District Court for the District of Hawaii. Jamey made her initial court appearance on Monday in the US District Court for the District of Connecticut. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
The US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Investigation division are investigating this case
Anyone who thinks they may be a victim in this case is asked to call the USPIS victim hotline at 202-305-6736.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.