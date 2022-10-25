 Skip to main content
Founders of Hawaii-based semi-sub company accused of $28-million securities fraud scam

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A married couple has been charged with securities fraud after the US Department of Justice said they duped hundreds of investors out of more than $28 million in a decade-long semi-submersible vessel scheme.

Curtiss E. Jackson, 69, of Honolulu, and Jamey Denise Jackson, 59, currently of Lake Worth, Florida, and formerly of Honolulu, are accused of fraudulently obtaining money by lying to investors about their company’s business and operations, including its revenue and expenses, according to court documents.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021.

