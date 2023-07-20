 Skip to main content
Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo sentenced to 11+ years in prison

  • Updated
Brian Ahakuelo

The trial of former union boss, Brian Ahakuelo, begins Friday in Honolulu.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for a slew of white collar crimes he was convicted of committing while he was business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1260.

Prosecutors seek 14-year prison sentence for former union boss Brian Ahakuelo

Ahakuelo, 62, was sentenced to 140 months in prison – a little more than 11 and a half years. He’ll also be required to serve three years of supervised release. Federal prosecutors sought a 14-year sentence.

Wife of Hawaii union leader sentenced to prison for fraud

