Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo sentenced to 11+ years in prison

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for a slew of white collar crimes he was convicted of committing while he was business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1260.
Ahakuelo, 62, was sentenced to 140 months in prison – a little more than 11 and a half years. He’ll also be required to serve three years of supervised release. Federal prosecutors sought a 14-year sentence.
While addressing the court, Ahakuelo asked the judge for forgiveness and said he prayed daily. He thanked his friends and family for their support during the trial.
Prosecutors lit into Ahakuelo, citing the harm he caused – both financial and otherwise – to the community. They said the sentence should send a message to others in leadership roles that they’ll be held accountable for committing similar crimes.
Ahakuelo's lawyer says he plans to appeal the decision.
In November 2022, a federal jury convicted Ahakuelo of money laundering, conspiracy, wire fraud, and embezzlement.
Ahakuelo and his wife, Marilyn, were accused of using union dues to fund a lavish lifestyle.
In March 2023, Marilyn Ahakuelo was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison for her role in the crimes. She was scheduled to self-report o prison on May 17. In addition to her prison sentence, Marilyn also received three years of probation and mandatory vocational training.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is the union that represents some of the technical workers here at KITV4.
