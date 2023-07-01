Former UH head football coach June Jones arrested for alleged DUI

SPJ Intern
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former University of Hawaii Head Football Coach June Jones was arrested Friday night after allegedly driving under the influence in Kaimuki.
Police records show he was pulled over on Kilauea and Waialae avenue around 9:30 p.m. He was brought to the Alakea police station and released on $500 bail.
Jones was the head football coach at UH from 1999 to 2007 and played for the team in 1973 as a quarterback. He then played and coached for the NFL.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.