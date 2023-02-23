Former Punahou Coach pleads 'not guilty' for child sex crimes allegations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) --The former Punahou High school girls' basketball coach accused of child sex crimes pleaded "not guilty" in court on Thursday.
FBI agents arrested Duane Yuen in early February for possession of child sex abuse materials. He remains behind bars.
Lawyers representing Yuen requested he be released back into his mother’s home in Honolulu under certain conditions, such as not being able to leave the home, being GPS monitored 24/7, having no access to any electronics, and a pre-trial officer monitoring him.
During Thursday's plea hearing, Yuen’s elderly mother said she was uncomfortable being left alone in her home and has medical conditions that requires the help of her son.
The judge, however, ruled that Yuen should remain behind bars based on his history, specifically how he behaved when allegations first arose, and the danger he could possibly pose to the community and his victims if released.
