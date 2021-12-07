Offers go here

Former MPD officer arrested again in "Operation Keiki Shield" sting

Brandon Charles Saffeels

MAUI (KITV4) - Six people accused of trying to have sex with children were arrested during an undercover sting operation led by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance of the Maui Police Department and the FBI called "Operation Keiki Shield".

Among the suspects was former Maui Police officer 37-year-old Brandon Charles Saffeels.

Law enforcement authorities arrested Saffeels on Saturday for electronic enticement of a child, indecent electronic display to a child, and solicitation of a minor for prostitution. 

His bail was set at $500,000 dollars. 

Last month a judge sentenced Saffeels to 30 months in prison for using his position as a police officer to solicit sex in exchange for a DUI charge.