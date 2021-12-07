Former MPD officer arrested again in "Operation Keiki Shield" sting

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI (KITV4) - Six people accused of trying to have sex with children were arrested during an undercover sting operation led by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance of the Maui Police Department and the FBI called "Operation Keiki Shield".
Among the suspects was former Maui Police officer 37-year-old Brandon Charles Saffeels.
Law enforcement authorities arrested Saffeels on Saturday for electronic enticement of a child, indecent electronic display to a child, and solicitation of a minor for prostitution.
His bail was set at $500,000 dollars.
Last month a judge sentenced Saffeels to 30 months in prison for using his position as a police officer to solicit sex in exchange for a DUI charge.