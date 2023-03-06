Former Mililani High School athletic director indicted by grand jury for theft By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The former Mililani High School athletic director turned himself in today and was released after posting a $500,000 bond.Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the school's booster club. News Elderly couple facing eviction on top of health problems By Kristen Consillio Nitta was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday.He was charged with three counts each of first-degree and second-degree theft, and two counts of failing to report income.Nitta is due in court on Monday, March 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mililani, Hawaii Grand Jury Mililani High School Athletic Director Glenn Nitta Honolulu More From KITV 4 Island News Local Man arrested for assault against a police officer Updated May 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Hearing for former Punahou coach accused of child sex crimes briefly postponed Updated Feb 15, 2023 Crime & Courts Sketch released of suspect wanted in connection with sex assault at Waikiki Beach Updated Jan 13, 2023 Crime & Courts Hilo man wanted for outstanding warrants Updated Oct 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Big Island water customers urged to confirm payments after Hilo drop box vandalized Updated Nov 15, 2022 Crime & Courts 3 arrested in Kona for theft, drug complaints after officers thwart alleged grab-and-go robbery Updated Aug 30, 2022 Recommended for you