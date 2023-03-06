 Skip to main content
Former Mililani High School athletic director indicted by grand jury for theft

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The former Mililani High School athletic director turned himself in today and was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the school's booster club.

