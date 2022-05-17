Former Kauai Police Department clerk indicted for felony computer fraud, theft

HONOLUU (KITV4) -- A former employee with the Kauai Police Department was indicted on allegations of committing felony computer fraud and theft of more than $20,000 in state funds.
The indictment, handed down on May 11, accuses Mikalynn Hiranaka of first-degree computer fraud and first-degree theft in connections to incidences that are alleged to have taken place between March 2017 and October 2019.
Hiranaka was employed as a clerk with the Kauai Police Department at the time.
Details on the specifics of the allegations have not been released, but according to the indictment, Hiranaka is accused of accessing a computer system “with the intent to commit theft of more than $20,000 of property from the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center.”
Hiranaka surrendered to police on May 12 and was released after posting $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to arraigned on May 24 at the Lihue Circuit Court.
If convicted, Hiranaka faces up to 20 years in prison and fines as high as $50,000.
Hawai‘i Attorney General Holly T. Shikada released the following statement on the indictment:
“We thank the Kaua‘i Police Department for bringing this matter to our attention and for their assistance in the investigation and prosecution of this matter. Employees of government in the State of Hawai‘i, whether at the State or local level, are public servants who must be held accountable when they engage in misconduct. The Department of the Attorney General is dedicated to vigorously investigating and prosecuting such allegations to the full extent of the law.”
