Former Honolulu police sergeant pleads not guilty for multiple sexual assault charges against minor

  Updated
Frederick Apo mugshot
HPD

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A retired Honolulu police sergeant plead not guilty on multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor. 

62-year-old Frederick Patrick Apo Sr. was arrested at his Kapolei home on September 16, 2022. 

