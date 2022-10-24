Former Honolulu police sergeant pleads not guilty for multiple sexual assault charges against minor By KITV Web Staff Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HPD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A retired Honolulu police sergeant plead not guilty on multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor. 62-year-old Frederick Patrick Apo Sr. was arrested at his Kapolei home on September 16, 2022. He was charged with continuous sex assault of a minor under the age of 14, and two counts of sex assault in the third degree. Local Hundreds of felony cases in jeopardy after Hawaii Supreme Court ruling by Jeremy Lee Police records confirm that the victim was a 13-year-old girl.Records show he was released after posting $250,000 in bail bonds. He served as a Honolulu Police Officer for 25 years, and retired as sergeant on December 30, 2019. Big Island man pleads not guilty to kidnap, sex assault of 15-year-old girl Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Kealakekua man charged in the attempted distribution of nearly a pound in cocaine Updated Mar 21, 2022 Crime & Courts Assault at Kaimu Korner Store caught on surveillance video Updated Feb 8, 2022 News Experts worried about spate of violent crimes on Oahu Updated May 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect caught on camera intentionally setting grass fire on Kauai Updated May 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Kauai police searching for suspect in attempted theft at Lihue Home Depot Updated May 2, 2022 Local Makiki residents aggravated over abandoned home Updated Jun 11, 2022 Recommended for you