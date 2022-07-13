Former Honolulu Police officer accused of child sex crimes pleads not guilty

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Honolulu Police officer who was indicted on eight counts of child sex crimes, including sex trafficking, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing in federal court on Wednesday.
Mason Jordan, who is being represented by attorney Myles Breiner, is facing three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of coercion of a child, two counts of child sex trafficking and one count of cyber stalking of a child.
Magistrate Judge Rom Trader via the teleconference hearing Wednesday set Jordan's trial date for Sept. 9. His next court appearance - a detention hearing - is scheduled for July 22.
Jordan was arrested in New Mexico in June. He is accused of using a hidden camera to record sexually explicit videos of a child and recruiting other local children to work for him as underage prostitutes.
He could face at least 15 years in prison, or if given the maximum, a life sentence, if convicted.
