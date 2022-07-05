Former Hawaii Sen. J. Kalani English sentenced to 40 months in prison

Former State Senator J. Kalani English learned how long he will spend behind bars.
He was sentenced in Federal Court Tuesday.
English arrived at court hoping for a lighter sentence. His attorney asked for 30 months.
While the prosecutor wanted for a stiffer sentence - to send a message that elected officials who take bribes will be prosecuted severely.
"This was not just any elected official, but the majority leader of the Hawaii State Senate with a lot of position to bargain, peddle, and sell. So having an individual like him on the other end of the bribes was incredibly damaging," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Sorenson.
English pleaded guilty to felony wire fraud, by not reporting money and gifts given to him in exchange for his efforts to kill a cesspool bill.
"He was incredibly easy about accepting bribes, taking money. Many times it was his idea. He was not shy about taking money and performing favors for that money," added Sorenson.
Judge Susan Mollway found when English took the bribes, "He was not under duress. He was not in need. This was a matter of greed."
Before the judge, English said he had deep remorse and sorrow over his actions, but couldn't explain why he did it.
He was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison.
"This is a stain on Hawaii, on the Legislature and Hawaii politics," said Common Cause Hawaii Executive Director Sandy Ma.
This case uncovered illegal bribes by individuals and following the money is one way to track donations to lawmakers. But there are other ways those donations can get in lawmakers hands.
"We need to know who is trying to influence who is getting elected," said Ma.
While some may be turned off to Hawaii politics because another former leader has been sentenced, Ma hopes this will encourage more people to get involved in island politics.
"This is a clarion call for civil engagement and for more voting and more watching government. This is not a time to turn away. This is what happens when people turn away," added Ma.
In addition to serving 40 months in prison, English will have to pay $100,000 in fines.
He will start serving his sentence on August 16th.
English and former House Rep. Ty Cullen both pleaded guilty in mid-February for failing to report money on their annual financial disclosure report.
Both men took money from H20 Process Systems Executive Milton Choy, and voted on legislation in support of that business - a clear violation of the state's ethics code.
English was said to have received at least $18,000 in bribes including Las Vegas hotel rooms and $10,000 cash to kill a cesspool bill.
English retired from the state legislature in 2021 saying he had long-haul COVID symptoms.