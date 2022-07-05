 Skip to main content
Former Hawaii Sen. English sentenced to 40 months in prison, ordered to pay $100k fine

Kalani English

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former State Sen. Kalani English was sentenced to more than three years in prison for taking thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for favorable legislation.

In all, the judge sentenced English to serve 40 months in federal custody and ordered him to pay a $100,000 fine, with $50,000 of that total due in 60 days.

What is needed to cut down on corruption in Hawaii?

English and former House Rep. Ty Cullen both pleaded guilty in mid-February for failing to report money on their annual financial disclosure report.

Both men took money from H20 Process Systems Executive Milton Choy, and voted on legislation in support of that business - a clear violation of the state's ethics code.

English was said to have received at least $18,000 in bribes including Las Vegas hotel rooms and $10,000 cash to kill a cesspool bill.

English retired from the state legislature in 2021 saying he had long-haul COVID symptoms.

2 former Hawaii lawmakers admit guilt in corruption case

