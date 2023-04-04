Former Hawaii representative asks for leniency ahead of Thursday sentencing for bribery conviction

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Hawaii Rep. Ty Cullen's scheduled to be sentenced this Thursday.
Court documents show Cullen requested to have his sentence reduced to just over a year in prison for taking bribes while in office. Federal prosecutors are asking the judge to keep the sentence to at least two years.
Cullen accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for influencing legislation.
Prosecutors note that Cullen cooperated with the government for over a year.
In a letter to the judge before his sentencing, Cullen wrote, in part, "I am asking for undeserved favor in my sentencing. I am taking responsibility for my actions and ask you to please not take me away from my parental responsibilities, family... and community for too long so I may continue to demonstrate my commitment to them and repair the damage my selfish decisions have caused."
And about 50 people submitted letters of character in support of Cullen. Among them Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami who wrote as a former colleague and friend.
"Regardless of the love I have for Ty, I am absolutely heartbroken, disappointed, and confused about his lapse in judgement. At his core I still believe he is a good man, with a loving and compassionate heart," Kawakami wrote.
KITV4 will have more updates on this story Thursday after Cullen receives his sentence.
