Former Hawaii lawmakers accused of bribery to appear in court, plead 'guilty'

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to
8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Hawaii House Representative Ty Cullen and former State Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English both pleaded “guilty” to bribery charges on Tuesday.
English appeared before United States District Court Judge Susan Mollway at 10 a.m. via video conference. Cullen appeared next at 11 a.m.
Both men are accused of accepting money and gifts in exchange for supporting and killing legislation for a cesspool and wastewater company.
English allegedly received at least $18,000 in bribes while Cullen allegedly received $23,000 in cash.
Both English and Cullen are scheduled to be sentenced on July 5 before Judge Mollway. The conditions for released for both men include, among other conditions, providing an unsecured $50,000 bond on or before their sentencing date.
They are also travel restricted to Hawaii. Interisland travel has to be approved by pre-trial services. They also have to surrender their passports.
The Hawaii State Senate issued a statement following the hearings:
“As a legislative body, we are dismayed and disappointed by the events that have transpired over the past week. The egregious actions of former Senator English and former Representative Cullen have severely undermined the Legislature’s credibility, destroyed public trust, and have casted a pall over the work that the Senate is trying to accomplish for the people of Hawaii.
Their actions are not reflective of the values and standards that we strive to uphold as public officials. The Senate will continue to take the necessary actions to increase transparency, combat corruption and expand ethics training to all members and staff.
Let us be clear – we condemn the actions of former Senator English and former Representative Cullen and will work to ensure that individuals who abuse their positions of power are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”