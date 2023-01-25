 Skip to main content
Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI

Adrienne King

Adrienne King mug shot.

 Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.

