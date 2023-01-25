Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
After being pulled over, King was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She has since been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, and speeding.
King posted $500 bail and has since been released from jail Her initial court appearance is set for Feb. 23, 2023.
King ran for lieutenant governor in Hawaii in the 2010 election. She was defeated in the primary by Lynn Finnegan.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.