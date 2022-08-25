 Skip to main content
Former boxing champ George Foreman accused of sexual abuse by daughters of his former associates, lawsuits show

  • Updated
  • 0
George Foreman Steven Seagal

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman tells a story of a young Muhammad Ali to the audience at the Sports Illustrated Legacy Awards Thursday, in Louisville, Ky. Foreman took to Twitter on Oct. 3, 2017 to challenge actor Steven Seagal to a 10-round fight. Seagal declined comment. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

 Timothy D. Easley

Two women have accused former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman of sexually abusing them when they were minors in the 1970s, according to lawsuits filed this week.

One of the women is described as the daughter of an adviser and manager to Foreman while the second woman is the daughter of a boxer who trained with him, according to the documents.

CNN's Sonia Moghe contributed to this report.

