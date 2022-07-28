Food truck burns down in Diamond Head area, traffic closed off by KITV4 Web Staff Jul 28, 2022 Jul 28, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mark Travis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A food truck caught on fire Thursday evening in the Diamond Head area near Kapiolani park, on Leahi avenue.The food truck, Ala's Mediterranean cuisine, was a source of controversy in the area, after the owner began building a housing structure on top of the food truck. News Diamond Head food truck owner claims harassment by neighborhood residents By Kristen Consillio The cause of the fire is not yet known. Monsarrat and Leahi Avenue are closed as of 10:00 pm, between Paki and Kanaina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges Updated Jun 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Jussie Smollett sentenced for lying to police in hate crime hoax Mar 10, 2022 COVID-19 ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 18, 2022 Updated May 19, 2022 Local Nearly $5,300 worth of jewelry stolen in brazen theft at Ala Moana Shopping Center Updated Jul 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Wahiawa man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls over the course of 10 years Updated Jul 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Man arrested for home robbery in Pacific Heights; two suspects at large Updated May 16, 2022 Recommended for you