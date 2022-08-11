Florida law enforcement officials release new details in murder case involving OnlyFans model

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times today. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire
behavior and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
On Thursday, Florida law enforcement officials held a press conference formally announcing the murder charge against Clenney. During the presser, officials laid out a timeline of events they say led up to the deadly stabbing.
Police say Clenney grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obmuseli, to death in their Miami apartment back on April 3.
Miami Police officers arrived at the scene and found the Clenney cradling Obmuseli with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that the knife wound punctured Obmuseli’s subclavian artery. The knife penetrated about three inches at a downward angle, the report stated.
Investigators said they found evidence that the couple had been in a volatile relationship since November 2020, with multiple incidences of domestic violence from both sides over the period of their relationship – including neighbor and security complaints at their Miami apartment.
During the press conference, investigators released surveillance footage from an incident in February 2022 inside the elevator at the apartment. The couple had only moved into the apartment together in January 2022, police said.
Clenney is being held at the Hawaii Police Department's East Hawaii Detention Center. A date for when she could be extradited back to Florida has not been set.
Clenney is a popular content creator on various social media platforms, including Instagram and OnlyFans, where she has amassed millions of online followers.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.