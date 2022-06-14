 Skip to main content
First day on the job for Honolulu Police Chief

Police Chief Logan

HONOLULU (KITV)- To the surprise of many, Joe Logan was officially sworn in on Tuesday as Honolulu Police Chief in a private ceremony. In fact, it was so private, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi wasn't even invited. Chief Logan spoke to KITV4 after he helped swear in the latest police academy class on Tuesday night.

 Their ceremony was done in public, but there were few witnesses to his swearing in that happened the same day. The new Chief claims the department was being transparent with today's proceedings. "It was not a secret. We put it out in the public. We notified the media. But it was just a quick ceremony. The formal ceremony is going to be pomp and circumstance," said Chief Logan.

HPD put out on a Facebook new Police Chief Joe Logan was sworn in on Tuesday. We at KITV however, never got an invite. New Chief Logan says it was a last minute decision.

"I'm actually not an employee of the city of Honolulu or Honolulu Police Department. I belong to another organization. I had to come in and get started. So the way to do that, you couldn't plan a formal ceremony with hundreds of community members, visitors, media. So you could not do that on a two day notice or one day notice. That's not fair to everyone. It's not fair to the invitees that have to change their schedules to be there," said Chief Logan.

As for the rest of his first day, Chief Logan says it's been a good one. One of his first tasks as Chief was to add officers out of the academy.

Family, friends, and love ones were happy to see them graduate. "It's been grilling for him. But he passed. And I'm proud of him. And his family is here to support it. We're just proud he stuck with it," said Kelsey Messmer.

She isn't just here to see her boyfriend become a cop. She's here to see 33 brothers and sisters in blue join her on the force. She's a cop too. "We need more. We need more hardworking females and more males. We need more brothers and sisters out there on the street. And the more people who can come take the oath and pass, the more help we get on the street," said Messmer.

"Bringing new officers in, that's a challenge we're going to face. We're going to do better in ways of recruiting and retention. Keeping officers that are in the program today and recruiting new candidates out there," said Chief Logan.

Chief Logan says he is also looking at re-assigning officers from specialized positions to fill some of the holes in the patrol divisions. As for a formal public swearing in ceremony for the Chief, HPD says that will happen at the end of this month.

