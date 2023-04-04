Fire that scorched 4 cars at Pearl City dealership was intentionally set, HFD says

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 230 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1120 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain in a thunderstorm over the north shore and parts
of the Koolau range. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2
inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wahiawa, Mililani, Wheeler Field, Punaluu, Hauula, Schofield
Barracks, Waikane, Laie, Kaaawa, Waiahole, Pearl City,
Waikele, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waipahu,
Ahuimanu, Kaneohe and Kaneohe Marine Base.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu in Honolulu County
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Arson is suspected after four cars were torched on the lot at a Pearl City car dealership.
Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene at the Cutter Dodge car dealership in Pearl City, located in the 900 block of Kamehameha Highway, around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.
According to HFD, when crews arrived they found one car fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to adjacent vehicles. The crews worked quickly and were able to get the fire out in less than 20 minutes. No firefighters or civilians were injured.
On Tuesday, HFD investigators said they determined the fire was intentionally set in one of cars. A preliminary damage estimate for the four burned vehicles is $101,000, according to HFD.
No arrests have been made. Investigators have not said if there was surveillance footage at the lot they may have recorded the fire being set.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Honolulu Police immediately.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.