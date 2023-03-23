Fire at Kalihi business caused by arson, investigators say

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arson is suspected in a fire that broke out at a business on Republican Street in the Kalihi area on Wednesday.
Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 2000 block of Republican Street around 2 p.m. When crews arrived they found the fire burning three cars in an open-air carport at the business.
Crews worked quickly and were able to get the fire extinguished in less than 10 minutes, according to HFD.
Because of the business’ concrete structure, the fire was confined to the three cars.
A preliminary damage estimate for the fire is $60,000 to the property and $15,000 for the contents inside the vehicles.
HFD investigators say the cause of the fire is incendiary, but they did not say what kind of incendiary device was used. The origin of the fire was in the carport, investigators said.
The building owner claims the fire was started by a woman, who allegedly lit it near the front door of the business. The owner claims she also started a fire there back in September 2022.
No injuries were reported in this fire. This case remains under investigation.
