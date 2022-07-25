 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Feds outline details of 5-year-long investigation of affordable housing scheme on Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Scales of Justice generic

Hawaii Island (KITV) - After a more than 5-year investigation, the US Department of Justice brought down the hammer today on four men in what's it's calling a conspiracy to defraud the County of Hawaii. One of them is a county official who was supposed to help create low-income housing on the Big Island.

Businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti is expected to enter a plea next week. The Department of Justice says a federal grand jury has returned an 8-count indictment against attorneys Paul Sulla Jr and Gary Zamber. With Rudo waiting on his sentencing, charges for the other three include types of wire fraud, with Sulla Jr and Zamber also facing a conspiracy charge.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK