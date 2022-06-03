Feds looking more underage victims of former HPD officer to come forward

HONOLULU (KITV)- Federal authorities are looking for additional victims of a former Honolulu Police Officer indicted on 8 federal counts. The charges include sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of minors, and coercion. Mason Jordan made his first appearance in federal court in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday morning, after being arrested for crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to 2020.
Court documents say Jordan is requesting a court appointed attorney. The prosecutor's office is recommending he remain in custody. A statement from the Department of Justice is saying the former HPD officer committed the offenses while employed by HPD. The department is helping with the investigation.
The DOJ describes some of the methods they feel the suspect used in committing these crimes against young women. "There was an individual who had contacted a minor utilizing social media. They had asked that minor for a sex act in exchange for money," said Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations John Tobon.
In 2020. the U.S. Department of Homeland Security started an investigation into Honolulu Police Department officer Mason Jordan. The end result was 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, 2 counts of coercion and enticement of minors, 2 counts of sexual trafficking of a child, and one count of cyberstalking of a woman over 18. Seven of the eight charges include girls between 14 and 16 years old.
"It was coercive language which would mean putting pressure on someone to do something in a variety of ways. That may mean whether there is violence or whether any type of threat was implicit or implied," said Agent Tobon.
The Department of Justice says Jordan used a hidden camera to record a sexually explicit video of a child twice in 2016. In 2017, he then took sexual pictures of the same girl. In 2020, Jordan is alleged to have posed as a child on social media recruiting children to work for him as underage prostitutes.
The same year he allegedly tried to meet up with some of those children for to pay for sex acts. " These individuals look for social media accounts that are open. They send requests or comments to pictures or messages. So this is an illustration of why parent should make sure their children who are social media platforms have security levels that are high enough so strangers cannot reach out to them," said Tobon.
In 2021, Jordan quit the police force after he was investigated for providing alcohol to a minor. The DOG says one year before that, Jordan allegedly used underage photos of a woman to extort her for sex. The allegations say he met her in his duties as an officer. "Law enforcement does have additional trust given to us because of what we do," said Agent Tobon.
Homeland Security is looking for additional victims. If you believe you are a victim or know something about some of the crimes committed in this case, please call 808-532-3753.