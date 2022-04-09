Father arrested, held on $250k bail after fleeing Hawaii with child By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 28-year-old man is in Honolulu police custody after he was arrested at the airport Friday evening in connection with family criminal court case. According to court documents, Daryle Lee Elliott took his son under the age of 11, out of the state without permission from the child's legal parent from November 5, 2021 until February 28, 2022.A $250k warrant was then issued for his arrest after he was charged with one count custodial interference in first degree and one count custodial interference in second degree.Elliott's charging document lists a Las Vegas home address. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daryle Lee Elliott Criminal Law Custody Honolulu Warrant Police Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Resolution urges HPD to create a new patrol district for the Waianae coast | UPDATE Updated Apr 5, 2022 News Crime wave on Oahu: Police statistics show property crime is up Updated Apr 1, 2022 Crime & Courts Man killed in Waianae shootout identified Updated Mar 18, 2022 Crime & Courts 28-year-old Keoni Cassidy charged on numerous drug offenses Updated Nov 19, 2021 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: Asking public's help regarding coin theft in Puna Dec 10, 2021 Video City program disrupting homeless outreach services Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you