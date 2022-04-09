 Skip to main content
Father arrested, held on $250k bail after fleeing Hawaii with child

A 28-year-old man is in Honolulu police custody after he was arrested at the airport Friday evening in connection with family criminal court case. 

According to court documents, Daryle Lee Elliott took his son under the age of 11, out of the state without permission from the child's legal parent from November 5, 2021 until February 28, 2022.

A $250k warrant was then issued for his arrest after he was charged with one count custodial interference in first degree and one count custodial interference in second degree.

Elliott's charging document lists a Las Vegas home address.

