Fatal shooting in McCully raises questions for gun advocates

HONOLULU (KITV4) – An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting at 2012 Sports Bar & Cafe in McCully.
44-year-old Myron Takushi was arrested on suspicion of murder and firearm offenses.
There is no word on whether Takushi owned the gun that was used to kill the victim, 49-year-old William Dahlin Jr.
According to Honolulu Police, Dahlin punched Takushi during an argument at the bar before he shot him several times.
Firearms information in Hawaii is confidential, however with laws allowing more people to carry guns, lawmakers came up with places where even those with permits cannot bring them.
Bars are one of the many “sensitive places” listed and yet, a shooting took place at one.
“Anytime we hear about these shootings, you’re always hearing about criminals going to these places whether we see signs that say no guns or not.," said Andrew Namiki Roberts, director of Hawaii Firearms Coalition.
Roberts believes the current gun laws are the strictest they can be while violent crimes continue to go up in the state.
The Hawaii Firearms Coalition has filed a lawsuit against the state and Maui county. They want the government to remove beaches, parks, and restaurants that serve alcohol from the "sensitive places" list.
“We've seen a number of shootings at parks and beaches in recent weeks. These shootings continue happening at these places because criminals without permits don’t follow the laws," said Roberts.
The mother of Richianna DeGuzman, the 17-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Maili said she is sad to see another family fall victim to gun violence.
She hopes lawmakers create stricter gun laws after this past shooting.
“I don’t want people to own guns at all under any circumstance, Guns kill people and our children here,” said Susan Mahiai.
Meantime, Richianna Guzman continues her recovery. she is now off the ventilator and is using a speaking box.