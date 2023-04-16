 Skip to main content
Fatal Maili shooting caused by illegal cockfight was inevitable, experts said

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The fatal shooting in Maili near Waianae was the first to come out of an illegal cockfighting event. However, experts said it was only a matter of time and tragedies like this were eventually going to happen.

According to a study, not only is Hawaii the hub for this crime but it is the center for trafficking on and off the island for both the continental United States and Asia.

