 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family identifies young boy killed in apparent murder-suicide in Waialua

  • Updated
  • 0
DJ Yacap-Lorenzo
Courtesy: Jovelyn Blue Quiddaoen

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Family members have identified the 3-year-old boy killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Waialua on Monday as DJ Yacap--Lorenzo.

"He was his rascal. He loved dinosaurs, the ocean, playing in the sand,” said DJ’s sister, Kylee Andrea Casterjon.

This is how 3-year-old DJ is being remembered today:

"Always smiling, laughing," Casterjon continued. "I would be sleeping and he'll come into my room and he'll yell ‘Power!’ and like jump on me."

DJ's family is now struggling to find out why.

"My younger sister went home. The bedroom door was locked where my dad and brother stay. And she was trying to get in but she couldn't through the door. And then the cops came…to her, and then they broke in and she wasn't allowed in the house until they close the scene," Casterjon told KITV4.

Now the family is left coping with the heartbreak of an unthinkable tragedy.

"You just don't think stuff like this happens. Or could even happen," she said. "We all have questions…everybody has questions, but we really don't know [why this happened]. And there's really no way of getting answers any more, you know?"

DJ's family is thankful for all of the support they have received from the community.

"We just want to say we thank everybody for their prayers for condolences and sending their love," she said.

DJ would has turned four in May. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral costs. Tap here to learn more.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK