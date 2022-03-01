Family identifies young boy killed in apparent murder-suicide in Waialua

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Family members have identified the 3-year-old boy killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Waialua on Monday as DJ Yacap--Lorenzo.
"He was his rascal. He loved dinosaurs, the ocean, playing in the sand,” said DJ’s sister, Kylee Andrea Casterjon.
This is how 3-year-old DJ is being remembered today:
"Always smiling, laughing," Casterjon continued. "I would be sleeping and he'll come into my room and he'll yell ‘Power!’ and like jump on me."
DJ's family is now struggling to find out why.
"My younger sister went home. The bedroom door was locked where my dad and brother stay. And she was trying to get in but she couldn't through the door. And then the cops came…to her, and then they broke in and she wasn't allowed in the house until they close the scene," Casterjon told KITV4.
Now the family is left coping with the heartbreak of an unthinkable tragedy.
"You just don't think stuff like this happens. Or could even happen," she said. "We all have questions…everybody has questions, but we really don't know [why this happened]. And there's really no way of getting answers any more, you know?"
DJ's family is thankful for all of the support they have received from the community.
"We just want to say we thank everybody for their prayers for condolences and sending their love," she said.
DJ would has turned four in May. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral costs. Tap here to learn more.