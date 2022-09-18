Experts say attention to detail key to finding kidnapped

ISLAND OF HAWAII (KITV)- Being vigilant is one way every day people can keep an eye out for children in danger. Friday's big island abduction of Mikella Debina prompted a very rare Maile Hawaii Abduction Alert. Debina is now with her family, after reaching out for help while at a restaurant with her alleged captor on Saturday. She was saved thanks to the employee who noticed details that set off red flags.
"Being abducted is a life altering event. And it shatters your perspective of trust in your environment," said Child Trafficking expert Katherine Alamea Xian
Mikella Debina's attempted kidnapping is just one in a long string of child and teen kidnappings nationwide. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website reports there were more than 600 non-family abductions in 2020 alone.
Debina's case however sticks out. She survived, and she was rescued from her kidnapper less than 24 hours after a Hawaii Maile Amber Alert went out. "When a kid is kidnapped, the longer it takes to locate that child, the less likely it is that child is found.," said Xian.
She says timing is one of the elements vital to safe return of a victim. "If it's a human trafficking situation, they're often kept on the island very briefly and then they are shipped off to the mainland or another country," said Xian.
Debina was rescued when an employee of Cafe Pesto noticed something was off. Honolulu Crimestoppers says noticing little signs is essential to finding kidnapping victims before its too late. "When you're out and about, working, or you're minding your own business, look around. When you see a child that looks out of place, disheveled, or scared pay attention. When you speak to the child and the child is basically giving scripted lines or one word answers, the abductor may be telling them what to say or what not to say. Often times the children are scared to say anything because they are being threatened," said Sgt Chris Kim from Honolulu Crimestoppers.
Crimestoppers says you should also keep an eye out for screaming kids in distress when it looks like more than a normal temper tantrum, a child being grabbed or carried in an unusual fashion, and kids that are malnourished or in tattered clothes. They may be victims of longer term abductions. You should contact the police just to be sure.
