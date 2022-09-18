 Skip to main content
Experts say attention to detail key to finding kidnapped

missing teen

ISLAND OF HAWAII (KITV)- Being vigilant is one way every day people can keep an eye out for children in danger. Friday's big island abduction of Mikella Debina prompted a very rare Maile Hawaii Abduction Alert. Debina is now with her family, after reaching out for help while at a restaurant with her alleged captor on Saturday. She was saved thanks to the employee who noticed details that set off red flags.

"Being abducted is a life altering event. And it shatters your perspective of trust in your environment," said Child Trafficking expert Katherine Alamea Xian

