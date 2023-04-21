Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with acid attack outside Mililani gym

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for attempted murder after he allegedly doused a woman with an acid-like liquid, leaving her in critical condition with severe chemical burns.
The attack happened on April 7 in the parking lot of the Mililani 24 Hour Fitness.
According to police, 21-year-old Paul Camron pointed a gun at the victim before throwing the liquid at her, burning her skin and clothes.
Witnesses at the scene tried to help the woman by pouring water on her until paramedics arrived. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with severe burns to her body. The victim has only identified as a 20-year-old woman.
Using tips, surveillance footage, and other evidence, detectives identified Camron as the suspect. Camron was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, according to police.
Camron was arrested near his Pearl City home, Friday morning. He is facing complaints of second-degree attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a separate felony, and place to keep. Bail was set at $2 million.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.