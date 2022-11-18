 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for fraud

Elizabeth Holmes (L), founder of Theranos, and her partner, Billy Evans (R), leave the courthouse in San Jose, California, on October 17. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on November 18.

 John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Friday following her conviction in January for defrauding investors while running the failed blood testing startup Theranos.

Judge Edward Davila imposed a sentence of 11 years and three months in prison, with another three years of supervision after Holmes is released. The sentence also includes a fine of $400, or $100 for each count of fraud. Restitution will be set at a later date. Holmes was ordered to turn herself into custody on April 27, 2023. She is expected to appeal her conviction.

