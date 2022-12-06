Elderly man viciously stabbed to death in Kaneohe, suspect at large | UPDATE

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An elderly man has died after being stabbed several times outside of the Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe, Tuesday morning.
Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene in the 45-400 block of Kaneohe Bay Drive, in the area of the 24 Hour Fitness, just before 6 a.m.
First responders found the 77-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds to the neck, chest, arms, and stomach. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
He has not yet been identified by name, but a spokesperson for the Windward City Shopping Center confirmed the victim was a security guard.
According to police, the attack happened shortly after the victim arrived to work. Investigators say the victim was approached by the suspect when he parked his car. The two began arguing and the suspect began stabbing the victim.
After the stabbing, the suspect ran off in the direction of Kamehameha Highway.
The suspect is described as being a Hispanic man, approximately 6'0" tall and weighing 240 pounds. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, and a black beanie cap.
A Windward City Shopping Center spoksperson issued the following statement about this incident:
"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and his family. We are working closely with the local police and as this is an active investigation, please contact the Kaneohe Police Station District 4 at (808) 723-8640 for further information.
It’s important for you to know that this is an isolated incident and the safety of our shoppers and employees is a top priority.
As the case is still under police investigation, we do not have any additional details to share at this time. "
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
