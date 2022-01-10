 Skip to main content

Drunk driving charge dismissed against Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har

  • Updated
  • 0
Sharon Har DUI bodycam video

Rep Sharon Har, (D - Dist. 46), was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021 after an Honolulu Police officer said he spotted her driving her 2019 Mercedes against traffic in the center lane on S. Beretania Street.

 Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu judge on Monday dismissed a drunk driving charge against Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har.

Details on how the judge reached his decision to acquit Har are unclear. Judge Steven Hartley presided over the case.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm issued the following statement on the decision to dismiss the charges:

“The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney is very disappointed by Judge Hartley’s ruling today dismissing charges against Sharon Har relating to her February 22, 2021 arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Alm has scheduled a press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to address these recent developments.

Har, (D - Dist. 46), was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021 after an Honolulu Police officer said he spotted her driving her 2019 Mercedes against traffic in the center lane on S. Beretania Street.

At the time of the incident, the officer reported that when he approached the driver's side of the vehicle, he could smell alcohol at about '3-4 feet away' and her speech was “slightly slurred” and she had “great difficulty” in producing her car and insurance cards.

Police said when officers adjusted Har’s handcuffs, she yelled that she was embarrassed, that her wrists hurt and that “Black Lives Matter.” Har also asked arresting officers if they knew who she was and said she was going to be the next governor “but ‘this’ would mess up her plans.”

