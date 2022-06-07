Drug paraphernalia, meth found on suspected moped thief during arrest in Waikiki By KITV Web Staff Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Michael Förtsch via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning in Waikiki after he was caught riding on a moped that was reported stolen at the beginning of June.The moped was first reported stolen on June 2, according to the Honolulu Police Department.On Tuesday around 3:30 a.m., HPD officers pulled over a man riding a moped in the Waikiki area. A check on the vehicle revealed that it was in fact the moped that was previously reported stolen.The suspect was then placed under arrest. That person has so far only been identified as a 39-year-old man.During the arrest, police said they found drug paraphernalia and a Ziploc bag containing suspected methamphetamine.The suspect was taken to jail on complaints of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and second-degree promoting a dangerous drug.In their last update, HPD said the man was still in custody pending investigation. No other details have been released at this time. Crime & Courts Kona man faces 10-years in prison in 2021 domestic violence case By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspect Moped Methamphetamine Paraphernalia Crime Police Criminal Law Drug Waikiki Jail More From KITV 4 Island News Local Maui authorities suspect arson in recent rash of brush fires Updated May 24, 2022 Crime & Courts Gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed Mar 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii residents victimized by Western Union wire scams have until July 1 to get refund Updated May 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii ex-lawmaker gets new sentencing date in bribery case Updated Jun 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man charged with possession and distribution of over 20 lbs of meth, ‘ghost guns’ Updated May 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Teen hospitalized after shots fired near Thomas Square Updated May 27, 2022 Recommended for you