Drug paraphernalia, meth found on suspected moped thief during arrest in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning in Waikiki after he was caught riding on a moped that was reported stolen at the beginning of June.

The moped was first reported stolen on June 2, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

On Tuesday around 3:30 a.m., HPD officers pulled over a man riding a moped in the Waikiki area. A check on the vehicle revealed that it was in fact the moped that was previously reported stolen.

The suspect was then placed under arrest. That person has so far only been identified as a 39-year-old man.

During the arrest, police said they found drug paraphernalia and a Ziploc bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect was taken to jail on complaints of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and second-degree promoting a dangerous drug.

In their last update, HPD said the man was still in custody pending investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

