Driver arrested for negligent homicide following deadly crash near Punchbowl

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI OAHU AND MAUI COUNTY
THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH CANCELLED FOR THE BIG ISLAND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested for negligent homicide after Honolulu Police say she drove drunk and caused a deadly crash in the Punchbowl area over the weekend.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. According to crash investigators, the 35-year-old woman was speeding in a silver Acura SUV, driving east on Iolani Avenue when she pulled up behind a tan Toyota SUV.
The woman tried to overtake the Toyota, but as she went to pass, police say she sideswiped is, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a tree. The 59-year-old man driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, the victim was identified as Elmer Milikini of Honolulu.
The woman was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. She has not yet been identified at this time. This case remains under investigation.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.