Dr. Lynn Puana defends ex-husband at trial, calling Rudy Puana an "excellent physician"

The drug trafficking trial for Dr. Rudy Puana is winding down. The defense rested its case on Thursday after calling its final witness.
Puana is the brother of former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.
Day eight of the trial had the defense call one last witness back to the stand, Puana's Ex Wife and former business partner, Doctor Lynn Puana.
On Thursday she came under heavy fire from the prosecution during cross examination. She was asked why she changed the name of the Puana clinic after Rudy Puana left, and why she wanted to change her last name.
But she would not say it was because Puana had a tarnished image. Instead, she delivered a gift to the defense as the day came to a close.
Just before Puana's lawyers rested their case, they asked Lynn Puana if she would have any problem practicing medicine with Dr. Puana. She responded,
"No. He's been sober for three years and I've watched the growth that he's had and he's an excellent physician. I still would have him do anesthesia on me if I was in the operating room today."
The jury is scheduled to return on Tuesday for closing arguments. Judge Micheal Seabright limited both sides to an hour to sum up their cases.
Once closing arguments are finished, the jury will go into deliberation and decide the guilt or innocence of Dr. Rudy Puana.