Domestic violence against males often unreported

HONOLULU (KITV)- Domestic violence is something that happens behind closed doors, but the current court testimony between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has domestic violence making headlines. While the Hollywood case shines a light on the issue, many incidents go unreported. Especially those in which men are the abuse victims.
The Domestic Violence Action Center says in March it provided services to 387 people and only 5 were men. The Honolulu Police Department says violence against men cases largely go unreported. This is a problem, because the issue touches more people than you might expect.
"I actually broke down in tears," said domestic violence survivor Kia'i Neff. The journey from domestic violence victim to survivor for Neff has not been an easy one. It took him 2 years just to get a restraining order against his significant other. He has stories of epileptic seizures being triggered by fights.
"I would find myself on the floor. I would ask to go to the hospital, but I wouldn't be in a state where I could summon the ambulance myself. He would not," said Neff. He is part of a small demographic that is rarely mentioned in discussions about domestic violence, the male victim.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says in 2020 34% of women and 24% of men in Hawaii experienced domestic violence or stalking. " I had the police tell me, 'you're bigger than him', and that is damaging," said Neff.
National statistics say only 15% of cases involve men as victims. There are victims out there who are gay, straight, or represent many different identities on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.
Neff says his relationship started off in a much different place that where it ended. "It began with him isolating me from family and friends to control my environment. He tried to control my finances and separate me from my medical alert dog," said Neff.
"It's really about power and control," said Angelina Mercado who is Executive Director of the Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Mercado says often the abuser, no matter what sex they are, tries to control every aspect of the victim's life.
Another aspect comes into play for the male victim. "There are definitely barriers to disclosing having to do with machismo and stereotypes," said Mercado. "We're told we should be able to defend ourselves or even, if we can't do that we should be able to get over it," said Neff.
Neff says that stereotype is not based in the reality of the situation. "We might move on with our lives, but those memories never go away," said Neff. He said part of the solution was finally finding out there is help available.
If you're an abuse victim, you have resources and can report it. There is help out there for anyone facing abuse. If you or anyone you know is going through this call:
National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233
Domestic Violence Action Center 808-531-3771
Or Text the 24-7 hotline 605-956-5680
For more resources, visit the page here.