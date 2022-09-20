 Skip to main content
DOJ charges 47 people with stealing $250 million from pandemic program meant to provide meals to needy children

The Justice Department announced charges against 47 people accused of stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to provide meals for needy children during the pandemic.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced charges against 47 people accused of stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to provide meals for needy children during the pandemic.

According to the department, the scheme is the largest Covid-19-related fraud uncovered by investigators to date. The defendants are facing a range of charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

