DOH fines Paradise Beverages $75,000 for polluting Waiawa stream

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Paradise Beverages, Inc. received a Notice of Violation and Order issued by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) on February 11, 2022, for discharging pollutants into the Waiawa stream.
According to the DOH press release, Paradise Beverages was documented disposing of expired beverages and vehicle maintenance pollutants into the Waiawa stream in November 2021.
The pollution, stemming from Paradise Beverages’ Waipio distribution facility, involved unsold alcoholic beverages and other contaminants being mixed with water and discharged through an 84-inch concrete pipe leading to the Waiawa stream
The DOH order requires Paradise Beverages to pay a $75,000 penalty and take measures to prevent further contamination. These measures include constructing a containment area for beverage disposal, disconnecting the pipe from the facilities maintenance bay, and delineating the facility’s current wastewater and storm water drainage systems.
“Paradise Beverages’ actions made headlines around the country and serve as yet another reminder of the threats to Hawaiʻi’s environment,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho in a press release. “DOH will continue to take action to protect public health and our natural resources.”
The President of Paradise Beverages, John Erickson, was named as the recipient of the Notice of Violation and Order.
According to a press release from Strategic Communication Solutions on the behalf of Paradise Beverages, the company is working to comply with the order. The facility has since halted the the mechanical crushing of expired beverages, which is the activity which Pacific Beverages says led to the pollution.
“We appreciate the daily communications and guidance from the Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch and the City and County of Honolulu’s teams since November 10 to bring this incident to a close,” said Erickson in a press release.