DOH approves second medical cannabis retail dispensary for medicinal purposes on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- TCG Market 1 LLC dba Cure Oahu was issued a formal notice of approval to proceed after passing its final on-site inspection for a second facility by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).
"Cure’s new dispensary will provide much-needed access to patients in West Oahu,” said Michele Nakata, DOH dispensary licensing section supervisor.
According to the DOH, as of Dec. 31, 2021, a combined statewide total of 34,125 in-patients, and 2,764 caregivers were registered with the state.
Hawaii's other licensed medical cannabis retail centers include:
Hawaii Island
Big Island Grown locations at:
750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, Hilo
64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kamuela
74-5617 Pawai Pl., Kailua-Kona
Hawaiian Ethos locations at:
73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona
64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela
578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo, 96720
Kauai
Green Aloha is located at 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapaa
Maui
Maui Grown Therapies locations at:
44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului 1087 Limahana Pl, Unit 4B in Lahaina
Pono Life Sciences is located at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului
Oahu
Aloha Green Apothecary locations at:
1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu
2113 Kalakaua Ave., in Waikiki
3131 North Nimitz Highway, in Honolulu
Cure Oahu is located at:
727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu
4850 Kapolei Pkwy. in Kapolei
Noa Botanicals locations at:
1308 Young St. in Honolulu
46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe
98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, Aiea, HI 96701
Registered patients and their caregivers are reminded that the purchase of up to four ounces of medical cannabis can be bought during a 15-consecutive day period and a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period.
Once purchased, transporting medical cannabis home from the dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.
The use of medical cannabis must be on private property and cannot be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space.
It is illegal to use or carry medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.