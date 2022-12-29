 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog saves teen during attempted sexual assault, police say

  • 0
Dog saves teen during attempted sexual assault, police say

Christopher Hannah, who allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl in her sleep, was stopped by her dog. Hannah was charged with felony sexual battery of a minor after an incident at an Idaho Falls hotel.

 Bonneville County Jail/ Eastidahonews

Click here for updates on this story

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) -- A Shelley man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl in her sleep was stopped by her dog.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred