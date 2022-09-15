Dog found suffering from gunshot wounds in Maili dies

The dog, named “Nakoa” by his rescuers, was found Tuesday evening laying on the side of Maililii Road. According to Cassie Moniz with Aloha Animal Outreach, Nakoa was covered in fleas, ticks, ants, and was in pain.
Moniz and another Good Samaritan took Nakoa to the animal hospital, assuming he had been hit by a car. Sadly, the reality of his injuries was much darker. Nakoa had been shot twice. And one of his bullet wounds was old enough to have healed, the bullet still lodged in his body.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we said goodbye to sweet Nakoa,” the rescue group wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts break as tears fill our eyes tonight. Thankfully he knew he was loved & supported by soooo many these last two days. We pray he felt kindness & love around him as he passed over to the rainbow bridge. We are very sorry that a human had enacted such cruel crimes toward this innocent soul. We wish we could have gotten a chance to show him & teach him a life that’s filled with endless love, kisses & what a true companionship is. E ho’omaha me ka maluhia. Aloha mau loa. Poina ‘ole.”
The Honolulu Police Department has opened an animal cruelty investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
