 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog found suffering from gunshot wounds in Maili dies

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The dog found critically injured Tuesday, suffering from two bullet wounds on the side of a road in Maili, has died, according to a Facebook post by the animal rescue organization PAWS of Hawaii.

The dog, named “Nakoa” by his rescuers, was found Tuesday evening laying on the side of Maililii Road. According to Cassie Moniz with Aloha Animal Outreach, Nakoa was covered in fleas, ticks, ants, and was in pain.

Dog shot

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred