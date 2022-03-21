 Skip to main content
DLIR warns of unemployment text scam

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is warning the public to be on the lookout for a text messaging scam related to unemployment accounts.

DLIR has been made aware of a text messaging phishing scam alerting recipients that their UI Unemployment Account has been restricted and asks them to click on a link to "verify."

"Do not click on the link, as it could allow fraudsters access to personal claimant information. If you clicked on one of these links and provided personal information, your information may have been compromised," DLIR posted on its website.

Tap here to learn more.

If you feel your information may have been compromised, DLIR says to call the UI Call Center at: 808-762-5752 and select option 4.

