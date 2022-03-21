DLIR warns of unemployment text scam

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday. Conditions may
persist beyond Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is warning the public to be on the lookout for a text messaging scam related to unemployment accounts.
DLIR has been made aware of a text messaging phishing scam alerting recipients that their UI Unemployment Account has been restricted and asks them to click on a link to "verify."
"Do not click on the link, as it could allow fraudsters access to personal claimant information. If you clicked on one of these links and provided personal information, your information may have been compromised," DLIR posted on its website.