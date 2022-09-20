Disturbing new details reveal Big Island teen's alleged abduction, escape

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Court documents revealed new details about the abduction of 15-year-old Mikella Debina on the Big Island over the weekend.
Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and methamphetamine trafficking in connection with this case, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
According to newly-released court documents, after robbing the two teens of their money and cell phones, Mahi forced Debina to zip tie and tape her boyfriend’s legs and hands. She was also allegedly forced to stuff his shirt in his mouth, place a towel over his head, and secure both with tape as well.
Both Debina and her boyfriend complied with Mahi’s orders while he was threatening them with a knife, investigators said. Debina's boyfriend alleges hearing Mahi threaten that if she did not comply with Mahi's demands with securing him tightly enough, Mahi threatened to kill her.
After binding her boyfriend, investigators said Mahi led Debina through a wooded area and across nearby lava fields to a car in the beach parking area. Mahi forced Debina into a white Honda SUV and had her put on a disguise consisting of a black hat and a black disposable mask.
While driving to his home, investigators say Mahi forced Debina to smoke methamphetamine and then sexually assaulted her. After the assault, investigators say Mahi made Debina smoke meth again. Debina told investigators she pretended to sleep for the rest of the trip.
Once the two arrived at the property, investigators say Mahi led Debina to a yellow school bus he had parked behind the main house on the property. Inside the school bus, Mahi attached a brown fabric cuff to Debina’s leg and tightened it with pliers so she could not take it off. The shackle was connected to a cable that was attached to the bus, allowing Debina only about three and a half feet of movement.
Sometime during the night, Mahi allowed Debina to take a shower and brush her teeth. The next day, Debina convinced Mahi to take her to Café Pesto where she made her escape.
While she was escaping, a witness told police he heard screaming and yelling coming from the alleyway by Café Pesto. The witness told investigators he saw Debina and Mahi come around the corner, and he heard Debina shouting at Mahi to stay away from her and let her go. The two struggled but Debina managed to break free. When Mahi chased after her, the witness said he intervened.
While attempting to stop Mahi, the witness said that Mahi said “That’s my daughter. What the f*** are you doing? Get out of my way!”
While the witness was confronting Mahi, a second man sitting on the sidewalk nearby replied, “That’s the girl in the news!”
The witness said that he was familiar with the Maile Amber Alert that had gone out, and told Mahi that if that was his daughter, he’ll go find out. After saying that, the witness said Mahi ran to his car and drove off.
Before Mahi could get away, however, the witness managed to pull out his phone and take several photos of Mahi’s car – a white Honda CRV – and captured photos of his license plate number.
Both the witness and Debina later identified Mahi in a photo lineup. Mahi was arrested on Sept. 17 around 3 p.m. on Hale Manu Drive in Hilo.
Mahi is scheduled to appear for his preliminary hearing in Kona District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 21. He is being held on more than $2-million bail.
