Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills.
According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.
Rainbow fentanyl is called such because it is often brightly colored and resembles candy.
“As of the last few weeks we’ve seen an increase in rainbow fentanyl in pill form,” Big Island Police Lt. Edwin Buyten said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid intended to help people such as cancer patients manage severe pain. It's 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It's used illicitly because of its heroin-like effect, and even small doses can be deadly.
“Rainbow fentanyl is brand new to us here on island. It’s a marketing tool for the drug trafficking organizations meant to lure in a younger clientele. That’s concerning due to the danger it places on our island keiki and our community as a whole. With the Halloween season approaching, there’s an increased threat of children mistaking rainbow fentanyl for candy,” Buyten said.
In an effort to fight the threat, Big Island police officials say they have increased efforts to track down and dismantle the groups responsible for importing fentanyl and other drugs on the island.
According to Buyten, Hawaii Island police officers have recovered about 15,000 fentanyl pills in the last year.
In 2021, there were 32 drug-related deaths on Hawaii Island. Of those, seven were attributed to fentanyl, police said. Authorities say three coroner’s inquests have been initiated in the last seven days in which fentanyl poisoning is suspected.