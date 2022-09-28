 Skip to main content
Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police

Big Island Fentanyl bust
Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills.

According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.

